US Markets
PFE

BioNTech sees UK trials on cancer vaccines starting this year - paper

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

February 19, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

Written by Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Clinical trials for BioNTech's 22UAy.DE cancer vaccines should start this year in Britain, marking an important step towards their possible sale on the open market, the German company's top executive Ugur Sahin told magazine Der Spiegel.

BioNTech, known for its COVID vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer PFE.N, is currently deciding which types of cancer it wants to test its personalized cancer immunotherapies on and the locations where it will conduct the trials, Sahin said.

The company wants these therapies, which are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology similar to the one that underpins its COVID-19 vaccine, to soon become a regular treatment for cancer patients.

"We believe that this should be possible for large amounts of patients before 2030," Sahin said.

The technology for this type of therapy has come a long way, he said.

"In 2014 we needed 3-6 months to create an individualized cancer vaccine, now we need 4-6 weeks. Our aim is to get it significantly under 4 weeks."

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133621; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.