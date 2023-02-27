BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $130.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.2% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.93, down 35.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.31 billion, down 31.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.67% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.14, which means BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.