BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $274.32, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BNTX to post earnings of $11.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1244.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.93 billion, up 7424.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $38.66 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55128.57% and +3345.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.48% higher. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BNTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.14.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

