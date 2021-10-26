BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $292.39, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.96% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.79, up 1244.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.93 billion, up 7424.05% from the year-ago period.

BNTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $38.66 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55128.57% and +3345.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.48% higher within the past month. BNTX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BNTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.71.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BNTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

