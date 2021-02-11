BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $118.03, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

BNTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of -$0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $99.34 million, up 220.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.71% lower. BNTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BNTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.02, so we one might conclude that BNTX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

