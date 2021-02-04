BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $117.56, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 93.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $311.50 million, up 904.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.79% higher. BNTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BNTX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.96, so we one might conclude that BNTX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BNTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

