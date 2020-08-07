BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $77, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 11, 2020.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $155.29 million, which would represent changes of -10.53% and +27.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3% higher. BNTX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.