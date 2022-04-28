BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $143.40, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $9.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.11 billion, up 66.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.89 per share and revenue of $17 billion, which would represent changes of -25.59% and -24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.8% higher. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.78, so we one might conclude that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.