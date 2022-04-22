BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Moves -1.87%: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $145.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.24, up 74.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 66.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.08 per share and revenue of $17.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.19% and -23.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.4% higher. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.71.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BNTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

