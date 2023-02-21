BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $137.53, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $8.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.31 billion, down 31.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.67% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.26, which means BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

