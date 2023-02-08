BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $141.15, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.76, down 37.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.31 billion, down 31.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.56% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.