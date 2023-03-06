BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $131.54, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.93, down 35.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, down 31.95% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.33% higher. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.61, so we one might conclude that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

