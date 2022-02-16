BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $165.49, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.14, up 335.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.6 billion, up 1016.72% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.42% higher. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.11, which means BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

