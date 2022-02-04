BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $176.57, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.11, up 333.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.57 billion, up 1008.88% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.78, so we one might conclude that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

