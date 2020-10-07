BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $86.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 43.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 175%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.86 million, up 53.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $392.31 million, which would represent changes of -18.95% and +222.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

