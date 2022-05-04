BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $151.84, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.47% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 6.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $9.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.06 billion, up 64.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.61 per share and revenue of $16.83 billion, which would represent changes of -26.19% and -24.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.01% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.74.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.