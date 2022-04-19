BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $159.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.07, up 71.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.53 billion, up 83.51% from the year-ago period.

BNTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $35.08 per share and revenue of $16.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.19% and -25.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.67.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BNTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.