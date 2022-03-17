BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $165, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2022. On that day, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $8.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 334.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.37 billion, up 960.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher within the past month. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.