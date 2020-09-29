BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $66.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.57% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 175%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $48.86 million, up 53.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $392.31 million. These totals would mark changes of -18.95% and +222.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.