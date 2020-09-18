BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $67, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.59%.

BNTX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 175%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.86 million, up 53.32% from the prior-year quarter.

BNTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $392.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.95% and +222.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.94% lower. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

