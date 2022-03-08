BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed at $128.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2022. On that day, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $8.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 334.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.37 billion, up 960.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher within the past month. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.14.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

