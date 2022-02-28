BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) closed the most recent trading day at $150.81, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.15% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 30, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.12, up 334.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 1012.76% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% higher. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.74.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

