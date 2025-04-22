BioNTech SE Scheduled to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

BioNTech will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, with a conference call and webcast for investors.

BioNTech SE will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 5, 2025, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST) to discuss these results and provide a corporate update. Interested participants can register for the call, with dial-in details provided upon registration, and are encouraged to sign up at least a day in advance. The event will include a slide presentation, and a replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the company's website. BioNTech is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases, leveraging advanced platforms for drug development and mRNA vaccine candidates for various infectious diseases, in collaboration with multiple pharmaceutical partners.

Potential Positives

BioNTech plans to announce its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and readiness to engage with stakeholders.

Hosting a conference call and webcast showcases BioNTech's commitment to investor relations and public communication.

The release highlights BioNTech's advanced and diversified portfolio in immunotherapy, underlining its innovative capabilities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Collaboration with numerous global pharmaceutical partners demonstrates BioNTech's strong industry relationships and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will BioNTech announce its financial results for Q1 2025?

BioNTech will announce its financial results for the first quarter on May 5, 2025.

What time is the BioNTech conference call on May 5?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST).

How can I access the BioNTech conference call?

You can access the call by registering via a provided link and obtaining the dial-in numbers and PIN.

Will there be a replay of the BioNTech webcast?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 30 days.

What types of therapies does BioNTech focus on?

BioNTech specializes in cancer immunotherapies, mRNA vaccine candidates, and targeted therapies.

$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BNTX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

$BNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $125.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $121.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $137.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 11/04/2024

MAINZ, Germany, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



BioNTech SE



(Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Monday, May 5, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.





To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this



link



. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this



link



.





Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



www.BioNTech.com



. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.







About BioNTech







Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancers includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Duality Biologics, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.





For more information, please visit



www.BioNTech.com



.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations







Michael Horowicz







Investors@biontech.de









Media Relations







Jasmina Alatovic







Media@biontech.de





