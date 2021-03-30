BioNTech SE Reports Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported fourth quarter net profit of 366.9 million euros, compared to a net loss of 58.2 million euros, prior year. The company estimates fourth quarter total revenues to be 345.4 million euros, compared to 28.0 million euros, a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were 1.2 billion euros.

More than 200 million doses of BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine were supplied as of March 23, 2021. BioNTech and Pfizer have signed orders of 1.4 billion doses for delivery in 2021.

