BioNTech SE to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2025

BioNTech will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

BioNTech SE will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 4, 2025, and will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results and offer a corporate update. Interested participants can register for the call through a provided link to receive dial-in numbers and a PIN, with early registration recommended. The presentation materials and audio will be accessible via BioNTech's website, with a replay available for 30 days following the event. BioNTech is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases, leveraging advanced technologies and collaborations to develop a diverse portfolio of therapies and vaccines.

Potential Positives

BioNTech is set to announce its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and openness to investors regarding its financial performance.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast, which highlights its commitment to engaging with investors, financial analysts, and the general public.

BioNTech's diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates and mRNA vaccine candidates demonstrates its innovative approach and strong position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The establishment of collaborative relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical companies underscores BioNTech's credibility and potential for future growth within the industry.

Potential Negatives

Company is on the verge of announcing Q2 2025 financial results, which may highlight potential financial difficulties or shortcomings impacting investor confidence.

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or context for the upcoming results, leaving investors uncertain about the company's performance and future outlook.

Absence of specific information regarding upcoming product launches or clinical trial results may raise concerns about the company’s current pipeline progress and operational transparency.

FAQ

When will BioNTech announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

BioNTech will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025.

How can I access the BioNTech conference call?

You can access the conference call by registering via the provided link and then dialing in with the given numbers and PIN.

What time is the BioNTech conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST) on August 4, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available shortly after and archived for 30 days on BioNTech's website.

What is BioNTech known for?

BioNTech is known for pioneering novel immunotherapies and developing mRNA vaccine candidates for cancer and infectious diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BNTX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BNTX forecast page.

$BNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $138.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $126.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $133.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $138.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $110.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $116.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025

Full Release





MAINZ, Germany, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



--



BioNTech SE



(Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Monday, August 4, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CEST) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.





To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this



link



. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this



link



.





Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.BioNTech.com



. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.







About BioNTech







Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic modalities with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancer includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.









For more information, please visit



www.BioNTech.com



.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations







Douglas Maffei, PhD







Investors@biontech.de









Media Relations







Jasmina Alatovic







Media@biontech.de













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.