BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

The investors in BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 21% to US$109 in the week following its third-quarter results. Revenues of €67m crushed expectations, although expenses also blew out, with the company reporting a statutory loss per share of €0.88, 114% bigger than analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:BNTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from BioNTech's eight analysts is for revenues of €5.89b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 3,470% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with BioNTech forecast to report a statutory profit of €10.66 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €3.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.90 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to €80.66per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on BioNTech, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €123 and the most bearish at €56.76 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BioNTech's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting BioNTech's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 30x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect BioNTech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards BioNTech following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on BioNTech. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for BioNTech going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that BioNTech is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

