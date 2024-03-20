BioNTech Se (BNTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

BioNTech Se (NASDAQ: BNTX)

Q4 2023 Earnings Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Welcome to the BioNTech fourth-quarter and full-year 2023earnings call I would like to hand the call over to Dr. Victoria Meissner, vice president of strategy and investor relations. Please go ahead.

Victoria Meissner -- Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining BioNTech's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023earnings call As a reminder, the slides we'll be using during this call on the corresponding press release we issued this morning can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the next slide, you will see our forward-looking statements disclaimer. Additional information about these statements and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this call are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, speak only as of the date of this conference call, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Should you invest $1,000 in BioNTech Se right now?

Before you buy stock in BioNTech Se, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BioNTech Se wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2024

On Slide 3, you can find the agenda for today's call. Today, I'm joined by the following members of BioNTech's management team. Uğur Şahin, our CEO and co-founder; Ozlem Tureci, chief medical officer and co-founder; Jens Holstein, chief financial officer; and Ryan Richardson, chief strategy officer. With this, I would like to hand over to Ugur.

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Victoria. A warm welcome to all those joining us today. Slide 5. Let me start by reiterating our vision and company goals.

BioNTech was founded 15 years ago with the vision to harness the power of the immune system to fight human diseases, particularly cancer. The emergence of the pandemic accelerates our mission leading to the development of our COVID-19 vaccine. This achievement not only showcased the versatility of our mRNA technology but also highlighted our unique expertise and ability to execute fast. Our vision was realized and broadened, eliminating the potential of our science across other therapeutic areas.

Building on this, our three objectives moving forward are: to establish a multiproduct company powered by our pioneering technologies and science to address medical needs worldwide; to contribute to the development of innovative precision medicines against cancer, aiming for multiple product approvals in the coming years; and to expand and strengthen our sustainable respiratory infectious disease vaccine business, building on the success of our COMIRNATY franchise. Slide 6. On the next slide, I want to talk about our clinical achievements in 2023. We successfully advanced our clinical pipeline and enhanced our technology platforms, digital capabilities and infrastructure by executing across our key strategic initiatives.

We continue to develop and empower our innovative oncology and infectious disease pipelines. Today, we have over 20 programs in oncology and seven programs in infectious disease being evaluated in more than 40 clinical trials, including multiple Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trials. I'm particularly excited about our recent achievements in shaping our oncology pipeline. We started seven clinical trials, in-licensed six clinical assets throughout the year.

Most importantly, several assets have advanced to mid- and late-stage development with Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials ongoing. These trials feature antibody-drug conjugates, mRNA vaccines, and novel IO therapies in indications such as non-small cell lung cancer, breast and endometrial cancer, adjuvant colorectal cancer, and adjuvant pancreatic cancer. In infectious disease, we started three first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials leveraging our proprietary mRNA vaccine technology, including candidates being evaluated against shingles, tuberculosis, and mpox. Over the course of 2024, we aim to advance and prioritize additional product candidates to late-stage development.

We expect to have 10 or more potential registration trials running. Slide 7. The field of oncology is currently undergoing a significant shift away from traditional chemotherapy toward combination therapies. This shift leverages the power of immuno-oncology and antibody-drug conjugates to potentially transform also advanced cancers into manageable conditions.

As we reflect on the achievements of 2023, we can proudly say that we have accelerated our IO and ADC programs by not only starting new task but also successfully recruiting over 2,000 patients in our clinical trials across various indications. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our collaboration partners as well as the trust and willingness of patients to participate in our studies. Looking ahead to 2024, we aim to build on the success and recruit patients into our clinical trials across indications such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and other indications. Slide 8.

In 2023, we successfully executed strategic investments, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and public/private partnerships enabling our continued progress toward building a multiproduct, AI-powered, patient-centric company. Since our foundation, we have placed a strong emphasis on computational medicine, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. With the acquisition of InstaDeep, we are integrating capabilities in supercomputing AI research and generative AI into various processes, for example, to identify and optimize molecules to predict biological and clinical outcomes and to speed up our workflow. In 2023, we expanded our technology base to include ADCs by initiating new collaborations with DualityBio and Medilink Therapeutics.

We believe ADCs have the potential to supplement or replace highly toxic chemotherapy regimens as a new combination backbone of cancer treatment. Our collaborations with OncoC4 and Biotheus complement our toolkit of technologies with next-generation IO antibodies that offer unique mechanisms of action and have augmented our oncology pipeline with mid- to late-stage clinical programs. We have started strongly in 2024 on the collaboration front by announcing a strategic alliance with Autolus aimed at advancing both companies, autologous CAR-T cell programs, toward commercialization. With this collaboration, we will support the development and commercialization of Autolus' lead cell therapy candidate obe-cel and retain options to participate in its AUTO1/22 and AUTO6NG programs.

Importantly, we have the option to use Autolus' commercial and cell therapy manufacturing infrastructure in a cost-efficient manner. This is of relevance for our plans to extend the development of BNT211 to additional Claudin-6 positive tumor types and, thus, realize its full potential. Slide 9. BNT211 is our CAR-T cell therapy targeting Claudin-6.

To improve CAR-T cell and [Inaudible], we co-developed a CAR-T cell amplifying RNA vaccine or CARVac for short. BNT211 is one example of BioNTech's novel [Inaudible] combination. The goal is to enhance persistence and effector function of CAR-T cell by repeated administration of CARVac. Recently, we presented data suggesting a favorable effect of CARVac on CAR-T cell persistence in our clinical trial with Claudin-6 tumors.

Based on the promising early clinical results, we believe that BNT211 has the potential to make a significant impact in patients with Claudin-6 positive tumors. Our near-term strategy is to establish Claudin-6 as a proven target in solid tumors and to establish BNT211 as the first CAR-T cell therapy in gene cell tumors. Claudin-6 is both to be expressed in solid cancers, including ovarian, lung, gastric, pediatric cancers, and other. Upcoming data will inform the development path for other tumor indications.

Slide 10. In 2024, we will continue building a portfolio of compound classes that have been adjusted mechanisms of action, including immunomodulators, targeted therapies, and mRNA vaccines. We believe that combination of these therapies, if approved, could play an important role in the efforts toward potentially curative approaches. With that, I would like to thank you all for your confidence in our success and your continued support.

I will now turn the call over to Ozlem, who will speak about our oncology pipeline.

Ozlem Tureci -- Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

Thank you, Ugur. Glad to be speaking with everyone today. Starting on Slide 12, with an overview of our oncology pipeline. In 2023, we and our partners reported data across our portfolio at multiple medical meetings, including ASCO and ESMO.

And we published manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals. More data readouts are expected this year, starting at AACR on the BNT122, our individualized neoantigen-based cancer vaccine in adjuvant PDAC, and on BNT116, our of-the-shelf cancer vaccine in non-small cell lung cancer. In 2023, we advanced and expanded our pipeline considerably and now have multiple mid- to late-stage trials ongoing. Our aim is to continue to progress our oncology pipeline toward pivotal data readouts and submissions for regulatory approvals in the next 18 months.

Slide 13. Here on the left are the ongoing trials in mid- to late-stage development. The three on top of the list were initiated in 2023. BNT316, an anti-CTLA-4 and IO experience on small cell lung cancer; BNT323, an anti-HER2 ADC in HER2-low breast cancer; and BNT122, our individualized cancer vaccine in the adjuvant pancreatic cancer space.

On the right are the product candidates based on ADC, IO, mRNA cancer vaccine modalities for which we are planning to initiate additional Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. These programs include validated and novel targets as well as in-house and in-licensed assets with unique modes of action. We believe we have multiple shots on goal. Our in-licensed assets are starting to contribute to value creation and toward derisking our pipeline.

We plan to explore potential combination product candidates featuring these assets based on the scientific rationale, preclinical and clinical evidence, and also thinking of future treatment sequencing in different indications to provide options for patients along their disease journey. As shown in Slide 14, in 2023, we began building a pipeline of ADC candidates that now includes third-generation ADCs directed against four distinct targets. These four targets collectively cover a wide range of cancer types. Our reason for adding this modality to our clinical platform pipeline is that we believe ADCs will transform the oncology space and become broadly used backbones of combination treatment.

Our strategy for acquiring these specific assets was based on their potentially differentiated profile, the objective of covering multiple cancer types, and the broad market they may address. BNT323, a HER2-targeting ADC, is our most advanced ADC. It also is one of our front-runners in our clinical pipeline. Now, on Slide 15, BNT323 is a third-generation ADC that aims to overcome the drawbacks of first and second generation ADCs to achieve high stability and circulation, low risk of target payload delivery, a high drug antibody ratio of eight, and an expanded therapeutic window.

It is comprised of a humanized anti-HER2 IgG antibodies, covalently attached to a potent proprietary DNA topoisomerase 1 inhibitor via a stable maleimide tetrapeptide linker selectively cleavable by [Inaudible] that are regulated in tumor tests. BNT323 binding to HER2 on the surface of tumor cells inhibit HER2 signaling followed by internalization of ADC HER2 receptor complex, cleavage of the linker and release of the membrane permeable payload. The effect is not only killing of these tumor cells but also bystander killing of neighboring tumor cells, regardless of their HER2 expression levels. In preclinical studies with other first-generation ADCs in animal models, BNT323 was observed to have higher stability, lower levels of free payload and circulation, and more efficient payload release within tumor cells and stronger antitumor activity, including in HER2-low model.

On Slide 16 now, BNT323 is currently being evaluated in a signal-seeking Phase 1/2 clinical trial for HER2 expressing advanced solid tumor. The dose expansion part of the Phase 1/2 study is enrolling pretreated patients with advanced or metastatic HER2 expressing solid tumors. As of February of this year, more than 300 patients have received BNT323 in this Phase 1/2 trials. The first data from this study were presented at ASCO last year.

We reported preliminary antitumor activity in heavily pretreated patients with HER2 expressed in solid tumors. Responses were observed in patients treated with different dose levels and with different HER2 expression status. Based on our findings, in these dark green marked cohort on the right, we have initiated potentially registrational trials in patients with endometrial cancer and breast cancer. On Slide 17, in the breast cancer cohort of our Phase 1/2 trial with 26 patients with HER2-positive cancer, which means high and intermediate levels of HER2 expression, showed an objective response rate of 50% and a disease control rate of 96.2%.

The 13 patients refer to low breast cancer that have a particularly high medical need, had an objective response rate of 38.5%, and thus disease control rate of 84.6%. BNT323 was observed to be well tolerated, and all adverse events were manageable. Interstitial lung disease of Grade 1 occurred in two out of these 85 patients. Based on this data, we initiated a Phase 3 study of BNT323 in chemotherapy-naive patients with hormone receptor positive HER2-low breast cancer, whose disease has progressed on prior endocrine therapy with or without CDK4/6 inhibition in the metastatic setting versus investigator charge of chemotherapy.

As shown on Slide 18, in the U.S., the U.K., the EU4, and Japan, approximately 700,000 patients per year are diagnosed with breast cancer. The majority of those achieved remission through surgery of the initial therapy. Those that do not get cured are being treated with hormonal and targeted therapies and chemotherapy. First generations of HER2 targeting antibodies only benefited both 30% of patients with high or intermediate expression levels of HER2, designated as HER2 positive.

More recently, patients with HER2-low expression that comprise two-thirds of the remaining 70% breast cancer patients have been shown to benefit substantially from new generation HER2-targeted ADC therapy. HER2-directed ADCs are currently only approved for chemotherapy experienced patients, meaning from first line onwards. In our ongoing Phase 3 study, we are targeting chemo-naive patients from second line onwards, as marked here in dark green. Slide 19, coming back to our Phase 1/2 trial and the findings in endometrial cancer patients with advanced recurrent or metastatic HER2-positive and HER2-low tumors.

For endometrial cancer, we received fast track designation and breakthrough designation from the FDA in 2023. In September 2023, clinical data from 17 patients with endometrial cancer were presented at the ASCO annual meeting. All patients had received one or more treatment lines, including immunotherapy, anti-HER2 antibody, or endocrine therapy. BNT323 shows promising antitumor activity across different HER2 expression levels, including IHC 1+ expression, which is low expression, with an objective response rate of 58.8%, of which 35.5% are pending confirmation.

The disease control rate was 94.1%. While the synthesis is just small and data cutoff is too early to draw conclusions on less frequent treatment emergent adverse events and TEAEs with protracted manifestation, the safety profile was manageable, and no new safety signals were observed. Slide 20, patients with advanced unresectable or recurrent endometrial cancer receive treatment based on their molecular profile. Related clinical data support adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy as a frontline treatment for patients with Stage 4 endometrial cancer and dMMR status.

Patients who overexpress HER2 can be treated with HER2-targeting therapies such as Trastuzumab in combination with chemotherapy as a frontline treatment. Despite the recent advancements in frontline treatment, most patients relapse. At present, there is no targeted therapy approved for patients who progressed on first-line treatment and post tumor expressed HER2. This is the patient population we are currently focusing on with the BNT323.

Slide 21. I would like to reemphasize that our aim for 2024 is to further advance our key programs into late-stage development with the aim of contributing to the next generation of oncology medicines that could include candidates featured on this slide. We believe our investments and efforts will pave the way for an initial wave of oncology product launches from 2026 onwards. I'll now pass the presentation to our CFO, Jens Holstein.

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ozlem, and a warm welcome to everyone who's out in today's call. 2023 was another successful year for BioNTech on its journey to develop novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases. Let me highlight three main points here. We kept our global COVID-19 vaccine market leadership.

We grew and advanced our late-stage pipeline. And we, again, delivered a strong financial performance, highlighted by 3.8 billion euros of total recognized revenues, 1.2 billion euros of profit before tax, resulting in earnings per share on a fully diluted basis of 3.83 euros. With this, we ended the 2023 financial year with approximately 17.7 million euros of cash, cash equivalents, and security investments. Turning to the next slide.

While our financial performance in 2023 was strong and we were able to maintain profitability, there were also some financial challenges that we had to navigate through. In our third-quarterearnings calllast year, we updated our full-year 2023 COVID-19 vaccine revenue guidance to around 4 billion euros, reflecting write-downs in the amount of approximately 600 million euros by our collaboration partner, Pfizer. In Q4, Pfizer recognized additional write-downs of approximately 300 million euros that negatively impacted our top-line figure compared to our initial expectations for Q4. The negative impact on our revenue for 2023 accumulated to a total of approximately 900 million euros.

Write-downs related to EG inventory would typically have a negative impact on the gross profit in the P&L. Following our gross profit share agreement for Pfizer, write-downs by our partner have a negative effect on BioNTech's revenue figure that made our revenue guidance for 2023 challenging. Having said that, the agreement has an important advantage. BioNTech only requires very little commercial infrastructure in the COVID-19 vaccine franchise, and with this, has low expenses related to sales and marketing in comparison to other players in the field.

This is, we believe, favorable as COMIRNATY is a leading brand in the global COVID-19 vaccine market. Despite the decrease in our revenues in 2023 and despite the negative impact of these write-downs, we were able to both remain profitable in 2023 and grew our year-end financial position in respect of cash, cash equivalents, and security investments to 17.7 billion euros, compared to 13.9 billion euros at the end of 2022. Please note that the contractual settlement of the gross profit share has a temporal offset of more than one calendar quarter. In addition, Pfizer's financial quarter for the subsidiaries outside the United States differs from ours.

I'll be moving now to the summary of our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year of 2023 as shown on the next slide. For the three months ended December 31st, 2023, we recognized 1.5 billion euros in COVID-19 vaccine revenues, compared to 4.3 billion euros for the comparative period in 2022. For the financial year 2023, our total reported revenues reached 3.8 billion euros, compared to 17.3 billion euros in 2022. This was primarily driven by lower COVID-19 vaccine market demand and, as stated before, write-downs reported by our collaboration partner, Pfizer, which negatively influenced our revenues.

Moving to cost of sales. Cost of sales amounted to 179 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, in line with the 183.5 million euros for the comparative prior-year period. For the 2023 financial year, the cost of sales amounted to close to 600 million euros, compared to approximately 3 billion euros in 2022. The drop was mainly caused by the decrease in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

Research and development expenses reached 578 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 510 million euros for the comparative period in 2022. For the 2023 financial year, research and development expenses amounted to approximately 1.8 billion euros, compared to 1.5 billion euros in 2022. The increase was mainly influenced by progressing clinical studies for pipeline candidates as well as by our newly acquired product candidates and the development of variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines. In line with the higher head count compared to the previous year to, for example, support our existing clinical trials and future growth initiatives, we also saw respective higher costs in wages, benefits, and social security expenses in the financial year 2023.

General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately 0.1 million euros for both the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as for the comparative period in 2022. For the 2023 financial year, general and administrative expenses remained at 0.5 billion euros, around the same level as in the previous year. The slight increase in G&A was mainly influenced by increased expenses for IT services as well as by wages, benefits, and social security expenses resulting from an increase in headcount. Income taxes were accrued with an amount of 205.3 million euros for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 893.9 million euros for the comparative period in 2022.

For the 2023 financial year, income taxes were accrued with an amount of 255.8 million euros, compared to 3.5 billion euros in 2022. The derived effective income tax rate for the 2023 financial year was 21.6%, roughly in line with our expectations of around 21%, improved versus last year's tax rate of 27%. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net profit reached 457.9 million euros, compared to 2.3 billion euros in the comparative period in 2022. For the year ended December 31st, 2023, net profit reached 0.9 billion euros, compared to 9.4 billion euros in 2022.

Our diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to 1.90 euros, compared to 9.26 euros for the comparative period in 2022. For the 2023 financial year, our diluted earnings per share amounted to 3.83 euros, compared to 37.77 euros in 2022. Let's continue with the next slide. This shows the 2023 financial guidance provided to you during our Q3earnings callin November 2023 in comparison with the actuals for the 2023 financial year.

Starting from the top. We recognized 3.8 billion euros of COVID-19 vaccine revenues compared to our guidance of around 4 billion euros. Approximately 300 million euros additional write-downs by our collaboration partner had to be unexpectedly recognized in Q4. Moving to R&D expenses.

During the 2023 financial year, our R&D expenses were nearly 1.8 billion euros, slightly below our amended guidance from November of 2023 of 1.82 billion euros. Lower spending in, for example, our collaborations have been a main contributor as well as strong cost control measures. Our co-R&D activities in 2023 focused on broadening and accelerating our existing pipeline of product candidates in oncology and infectious diseases in line with our expectations. Moving to SG&A expenses.

During the 2023 financial year, we recognized 558 million euros in SG&A expenses, slightly below the lower end of our amended guidance of 600 million euros to 650 million euros. Again, we were closely monitoring our spending to reflect the uncertainty on the revenues without jeopardizing the future needs in this area. Moving to capex. Our 2023 financial year capital expenditures for operating activities amounted to 276 million euros, whereof the majority was related to investments in building our laboratory and office facilities in Mainz, Germany.

The spending is in line with our expectations, ranging from 200 million euros to 300 million euros. Lastly, tax. As already mentioned during the 2023 financial year, we reached an annual effective income tax rate of 21.6%, which is roughly in line with our amended guidance of around 21%. Turning to the next slide showing the 2024 financial year guidance.

Let me highlight now some key aspects of the company's outlook for the 2024 financial year. Starting with total revenues for the BioNTech Group. We expect total revenues in the range of 2.5 billion euros to 3.1 billion euros for 2024. In providing a range estimate today, we take, to some extent, potential up and downsides into account.

For example, we assume largely the same vaccination rate for the U.S. market but have seen some price pressure in the U.S. in Q4, some smaller inventory write-down with -- by our collaboration partner, Pfizer, as we have faced, again, additional write-downs above the previous announced ones that hit our revenues again in Q4 2023. We also assume that we generate revenues from a pandemic preparedness contract with the German government in 2024.

For the 2024 financial guidance, we expect our R&D expenses to be in the range of 2.4 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros, while our SG&A expenses are expected to be in the range of 700 million euros to 800 million euros. Please note that anticipated expenses related to the external legal advice in connection with legal litigations is not reflected in SG&A but in other operating expenses. Additionally, the guidance does not include but may be impacted by potential payments resulting from any collaboration agreements or in-licensing deals, M&A transactions or outcomes of ongoing or future legal disputes or related activities such as judgment for settlements. Lastly, capital expenditures for the 2024 financial year are expected to be in the range of 400 million euros to 500 million euros.

In 2024, we will be increasing our operating expenses in R&D and SG&A to accelerate BioNTech's transition into a multiproduct oncology and infectious disease company with a commercial footprint. For that, we want to increase our investments to lift the potential value that we see in our portfolio of product candidates. In 2023, we in-licensed multiple assets to bolster our late-stage pipeline. This year, we will invest in progressing our candidates into later-stage trials to fuel BioNTech's next stage of growth.

As previously mentioned, we aim to have 10 or more potentially registration of clinical trials ongoing by the end of 2024. With this, we paved the way for multiple potential product approvals estimated to begin with first launch in 2026. As previously indicated, 2024 will be a transition year for our company, during which we will continue to invest in our long-term growth strategy while maintaining strict cost discipline. Overall, during this transition year, our revenues will be driven largely by the uptake of our COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of 2024.

As a consequence of the expected revenue range and taking into account cost of sales, R&D, and all other expenses, we do not expect to be profitable in 2024. Turning to the next slide. Today, BioNTech has a leading and profitable COVID-19 vaccine business. As you can see on this slide, our COVID-19 vaccine business benefited from its lean fixed cost structure in 2023 and generates very attractive positive results.

In the coming years, we aim to invest alongside our partner in bringing variant adapted and potentially combination vaccines to market with the goal to further contributing to our future value generation. In addition to our value-contributing COVID-19 vaccine franchise, we are investing into long-term value creation with our multiple product oncology pipeline. Let me highlight three value drivers. We plan to have 10 or more potentially registrational trials ongoing by the end of 2024.

We aim to have a first potential oncology launch in 2026, adding to our top line. And thirdly, we believe to have a diversified clinical pipeline that offers multiple product growth opportunities for the years to come. Summarizing, we believe that our COVID-19 vaccine franchise and our innovative pipeline of product candidates will drive long-term value creation for the company. Our Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson will now talk you through some of the strategic drivers for this transformation.

Thank you.

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Thank you, Jens. To wrap up our prepared remarks, I'll provide a high-level overview of our 2030 strategy and the path to value creation from our mid- and late-stage oncology pipeline programs before concluding with a few important dates to mark on your calendars. On the next slide, we highlight the broad value creation opportunities underpinning our 2030 strategy. Our balance sheet has been further strengthened in 2023 and will continue to serve as a strategic asset to fuel long-term growth.

We will continue to invest behind our market-leading COVID-19 vaccine franchise, leveraging our partnership with Pfizer across R&D, manufacturing, and commercial functions. On a product-contribution basis, we expect this franchise to continue to be highly cash generative. We are working with Pfizer to develop a COVID-19 and influenza combination vaccine, which if successful in late-stage trials, could reach the market as early as fall 2025. We are ramping up our investments into our expanding and diverse late-stage oncology pipeline.

Our goal is to have at least 10 trials initiated with registrational potential by the end of this year. We believe this broad pipeline can deliver multiple new commercial product launches in the years ahead. Finally, we will continue to invest to industrialize our mRNA vaccine platform to address infectious diseases with high unmet global need. Today, we have five infectious disease vaccines beyond COVID-19 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

By 2030, we aim to bring our first vaccines from this pipeline to market, complemented by an expanding late-stage infectious disease vaccine pipeline. Our 2030 strategy aims to transform BioNTech into a diversified cash flow-generating multiproduct company that can deliver sustained long-term growth. Turning to the next slide. I would like to spend a little more time today on the growth potential of our expanding late-stage pipeline.

This pipeline includes seven mid- and late-stage programs that are currently in Phase 2 and 3 trials. We have mentioned our goal to have 10-plus trials with registrational potential initiated by the end of 2024. We also expect a busy calendar program updates this year. These include updates on several cancer vaccine programs at AACR, which were announced last week, and further anticipated updates for specific IO and ADC programs at other major medical conferences throughout the year.

2024 will therefore be an important year of execution as we transition toward our goal of commercializing our oncology portfolio. We are looking forward to sharing further details on these programs throughout the course of the year. Ultimately, we believe our oncology pipeline can deliver one or more indication launches per year from 2026 onwards. We see significant potential for our mid- and late-stage programs to address unmet medical need across a broad range of cancer types and across the cancer treatment continuum.

We are truly excited by the potential our oncology pipeline holds to expand and improve on cancer treatment options for people around the world. In closing, I would like to highlight on the next slide a few important investor events we will be holding this year. Our annual general meeting will take place on May 17th, and the next Innovation Series event on November 14th. This year, we will also introduce a new and exciting event focused on our expanding work in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which will take place on October 1st.

We look forward to sharing further details on both events in the near future. With that, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and open the floor for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] We will now go to your first question. One moment please. And your first question comes from the line of Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners.

Please go ahead.

Daina Graybosch -- Leerink Partners -- Analyst

Yeah. Thank you, guys. Thanks for the update and the question. As you look forward to these 10 potential registrational trials, I wonder if you can talk about maybe even a range of revenue expectations that you could be looking at by 2030 from the oncology portfolio? And then I have a follow-up.

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Yes. Thanks, Daina. I think the pipeline is quite broad. And one of the criteria that is common among most of those assets in that list is actually that they can target multiple solid tumors.

And so, that means that -- that actually, the peak sales estimate for those -- for that collection of assets is actually well over 10 billion in our range long term -- in our estimates long term. And -- but I think we're focused now on executing in those first launches. So, I think we're not prepared yet to give you a 2030 number. But we do think that we're talking here about double-digit indications that we can address across the solid tumor landscape.

Daina Graybosch -- Leerink Partners -- Analyst

Great. Thank you. And then my follow-up is more specific on the Autolus collaboration. I wonder if you could talk about potential scenarios for how you see your CAR-T business with Autolus maturing and advancing in the next five years?

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Sure. So, I'll start with that, too. So, the primary rationale for Autolus was that, as we ended 2023, we actually had higher conviction on moving forward more aggressively with BNT211, which is our lead cell therapy CAR-T program, as you know, targeting Claudin-6 with an mRNA vaccine amplifier. And so, we've talked about testicular cancer being a potential lead indication and faster -- a potential fast-to-market path given the high unmet need in the refractory setting, but we're also seeing strong and encouraging data in other indications such as refractory ovarian cancer and even seeing responses in lung cancer and other Claudin-6 positive tumors.

And so, the Autolus collaboration gives us a sort of runway to more aggressively explore multiple pivotal trials in parallel, leveraging the manufacturing infrastructure that we have in the United States through the Kite acquisition of assets that we had 2.5 years ago, but also combined with the Autolus state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure in the United Kingdom. So, that's the first rationale. And then in addition to that, the deal incorporates some options where we could come in at the pivotal trial stage into a couple of Autolus' programs. We find their Phase 1 data for their CD19 '22 very encouraging.

It's early, but it's encouraging. And also the GD2 CAR, we think, is an interesting approach that could be complementary. So, the collaboration contstrict gives us the optionality to actually scale into a multiproduct franchise in cell therapy while keeping our fixed cost lean and allowing us to accelerate BNT211 forward.

Daina Graybosch -- Leerink Partners -- Analyst

Great.

Operator

Thank you. We will now go to the next question. And your next question comes from the line of Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Unknown speaker

Hey, this is Steven on for Chris. Thank you for taking our question. I had one on the financial side. Can you just give a little bit of color about what's driving the increase in SG&A guidance? I think at the midpoint, it's about over a 30% increase from the prior year? So, just wondering if that's related to COVID, or if that's more related to building out the oncology franchise.

And then specifically on your HER2 ADC, can you just talk about what type of clinical profile would be attractive in that HER2-low breast cancer indication? Thank you.

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Thanks for the question. I'll take the first one on the SG&A expense increase that we anticipate for 2024. You have heard from us that we're planning to launch potentially our first product in 2026.

Of course, we've got to build up the infrastructure to be able to commercialize those compounds that are coming then in '26 and onwards. And therefore, we intend to invest in infrastructure, specifically also in the commercial setup in the U.S. going forward.

Ozlem Tureci -- Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

The second question was, what makes for HER2 ADC, the indication of hormone receptor positive HER2 low breast cancer interesting? Did I get that right?

Unknown speaker

More kind of expectations for what type of clinical profile would be attractive in that space.

Ozlem Tureci -- Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

Over to the TTPs. So, our HER2 ADC, we think, has a differentiable safety efficacy profile. And this is what we want to see in our Phase 3 trial, which is ongoing.

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And just to add on what Ozlem shared is, we have a profile allowing us to dose -- to provide higher doses. And we believe that this is particularly important in the HER2 1+ population, which is around half of the HER2-low population. So, particularly, this is interesting -- interesting in breast cancer as well in endometrial cancer and other HER2-positive tumors.

And we believe that we can position here the product with higher -- higher objective response rate plus higher durability at this point.

Unknown speaker

OK. Thank you very much, team.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Bill Maughan from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Bill Maughan -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Good morning, and thanks. So, I have kind of a two-part question about your ability to maintain market share on the COVID vaccine going forward. Just wondering how you're thinking about your ability to, I guess, defend and/or grow that just given, for example, I know Arcturus is in Japan with a self-amplifying RNA for COVID. And Moderna has previously made a lot of noise about their prefilled syringe.

I know that there's -- that Pfizer is rolling out a prefilled syringe, but I guess I'm just wondering how widespread that is. And if you've seen any competitive advantage where that has become available. Thank you.

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Yeah. Thank you for the question. So, we believe that we still performed very strong in 2023 and having globally above a 50% market share for the COVID franchise. We did see some market share pressure in a couple of markets like the United States.

As you point out, we also had market share gains in a number of other geographies. We maintained a very high market share above 85% in Europe and also grew our market share in countries like Japan, which have actually been pretty sizable from a volume perspective over the last 12 months. Going into 2024, we do feel confident that we can continue to maintain a leadership position above the 50% mark globally. To your question on competition.

Yes, we do expect there to be some new entrants, mostly niche players in some of the peripheral markets. I think that you pointed out also the role of prefilled syringes, which is an important point. I think last year, it is fair to say that part of the reduction in market share in the United States that we experienced was due to sort of lack of or limited supply of prefilled syringes. Last year, we did have some supply in the United States, but we also had single-dose files as well.

And clearly, the market preference was for prefilled syringes. As we go into 2024, we have taken steps with Pfizer to dramatically increase our supply of prefilled syringes in the United States but also elsewhere.

Bill Maughan -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Akash Tewari from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ivy Wang -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Good morning. This is Ivy on for Akash. Thanks for taking our questions. We have two.

The first one is on COVID. So, for COVID vaccines gross margin, given that Pfizer reported 5.4 billion for revenue versus your 1.5 billion, and that you're splitting gross profit 50/50 with Pfizer, it seems to imply a gross margin of 60%, which is lower than previous levels of around 80%. So, is this just because of the additional write-off Pfizer had in Q4? Additionally, I think, what's your view on gross margin in '24 and beyond for your COVID business, especially when the competitor seems to talk about a higher GTN discount? And my second question is quickly for pipeline. I guess how encouraged are you with the early signals of BNT122 in other consumers outside of pancreatic? And is there any read across from the pancreatic data that will be presented at AACR soon? Thanks.

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Let me take the first question. Thanks for the question. To just clarify, Pfizer is, as you know, responsible for the commercialization of COMIRNATY in most markets, with the exception of Germany and Turkey, and we have a gross profit share.

And that methodology works in a way that, of course, whatever Pfizer is writing off -- in write-offs on inventories or something that is we're going a gross profit share and will reduce our revenue figure. That is what we are trying to highlight for the last quarters because we have been hit by around about 900 million due to that procedure. This means for us, this is basically 100% profit for us before COGS that come across due to the manufacturing activities that we are responsible for. And they are limited.

And if you compare the margin development that we'll have in '23 versus '22, you will see that we are above 80% margin. So, you can't really read through from what Pfizer is reporting really to our numbers that we report.

Ozlem Tureci -- Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

With regard to your question to our BNT122 and its performance in PDAC, we are very encouraged, not surprised, but really encouraged. And this is also the reason why following the data disclosure of our Phase 1 PDAC trial, we have initiated a Phase 2 PDAC trial in the adjuvant setting with BNT122, which is enrolling patients. The results we saw in this cancer type, which is considered as immune suppressive and cold and low in tumor mutational load is encouraging us also to go into other cancer indications with this type of immunological profile. And in fact, in our Phase 1 trials in other such indications, we have collected data which supports the PDAC findings and which we currently are compiling to be published as manuscripts.

Ivy Wang -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Yaron Werber from TD Cowen.

Yaron Werber -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Great. Good morning. And thanks for taking -- I have a couple of questions as well. So, maybe the first one is 323.

The ongoing Phase 3 study, the Dynasty-Breast02. Can you talk a little bit about the powering and the PFS? And it sounds like, if I remember correctly, chemo, the ORR that historically is 11% to 36%, PFS is about 3% to 8%. You showed a 39% ORR. So sort of it depends how that chemo is going to do, which is kind of -- will determine kind of how the study works.

So, maybe if you can talk about the powering of the study and maybe a little bit if you can share any Phase 1/2 data on PFS, so we can kind of just get a sense of what you're expecting? And then secondly, just curious, you have such a huge pipeline already, and you've executed and you're obviously continuing to execute and you need to grow the company a lot to continue to execute. What's the purpose to do and potentially more BD given that you have so much already? Thank you.

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Thanks, Yaron. So, I'll start with the second question, then we'll come into the first. So, I think we were obviously very active last year on the BD front, bringing us six clinical stage or near clinical stage assets. We are going to continue to be active, but Yaron, I think we would agree that we feel that we already have actually now a very broad toolkit that allows us to do a lot.

And so, we are focused increasingly on execution. So, I do think that we're going to continue to be active in BD but probably not as active in terms of the number of clinical stage assets that we're looking to bring on board. The focus this year is going to be more on executing and getting the pivotal trials initiated and enrolled.

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. To your second question, I think the second question can be better answered with the powerign for a hazard ratio, which we usually do around 0.7, 0.65. And with that, we have a power of 90%. And this is -- this gives us to a study of around 530 patients that we will enroll.

Operator

Thank you. I will now go to the next question. And your next question comes from the line of Etzer Darout from BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Etzer Darout -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Just one question for me. On BNT327, your VEGF of PD-L1, you highlighted the program sort of prominently a couple of slides and looking at sort of Phase 3 2024 and beyond.

Just wondered if you would be providing any clinical updates for this program in 2024 and what we could expect to see there. And any more specifics as well on sort of the potential path to Phase 3 and what programs? Or what indications specifically you might be able to sort of pursue with this molecule? Thank you.

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thank you for the question. Indeed, we will see a number of clinical trial updates on this molecule notable indications. Just to remind everyone, this is a biospecific molecule, which has PD-L1 for PD-1 blocking and anti-VEGF arm.

What we have seen so far consistently in a number of cohorts is the objective response rates, which are very encouraging in various indications. And what we have also reported already, our first combination trials in small cell lung cancer and in double negative breast cancer -- cancer patients. And what is really exciting in these indications is it's not only the high response rates in the range of 60% to 75% in double negative breast cancer patients but also the response rate in the patient population who are -- who are negative for immune infiltrates, which is unusual for checkpoint blockade. So, we believe that this molecule -- that we can replicate this molecule, not only in these two indications, small cell lung cancer and double negative breast cancer, but also in a wider range of indications.

This results -- allowing us to position the molecule as a combination partner for classical immune therapy and, even more importantly, for our ADC portfolio.

Etzer Darout -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Jessica Fye from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jessica Fye -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First, on the top-line guidance.

I think you previously talked about roughly a 3-billion-euro top line just a couple of months ago, and I appreciate you highlighting the variables that factor into the guidance. But can you just expand on which of those assumptions drove the change? And then second, on the pipeline related to the HER2 space. What are you guys going to be watching for in the DESTINY-Breast-06 readout as it relates to your HER2 ADC? Thank you.

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

So, yeah. Let me take the first question. So, we broadened the range. We felt that the top-line guidance should reflect the assumption that we've made with respect to the vaccination rates and the price levels that we currently have seen.

We're significant aware -- COMIRNATY, of course, is significantly relevant. We also have made assumptions related to the inventory write-offs that it has back in '23. And there will be some write-offs that we've got to anticipate going forward. So, we've done some -- included here some assumptions.

And of course, there are also some additional anticipated revenues related to our service business and the German Pandemic Preparedness Contract that we have in hand or we are finalizing currently with the government. So, therefore, we feel we have -- that was driving basically the broadening of that range.

Jessica Fye -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

So, each of those really factored into the broadening?

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

This is -- this -- there are some upsides, there are some downside that I mentioned. And we'll try to work it in with, of course, current assumptions that could vary over time, but that's what we've done, yes.

Jessica Fye -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Got it.

Ozlem Tureci -- Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

Yes. With regard to our HER2 ADC, the concept of HER2 ADCs and the molecules, which are around, that's a great concept. That's very obvious. And we are very excited about our HER2 ADC, the molecule, BNT323, which we have partnered with Duality.

And as Ugur pointed out earlier, in HER2-low breast cancer, are looking for making a difference in this high medical need population. You also have heard about our target of the hazard ratio, which we are targeting.

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And we can't, of course, comment on the clinical price of third parties.

Jessica Fye -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Simon Baker from Redburn. Please go ahead.

Simon Baker -- Redburn -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. Two quick ones, if I may. The 2024 R&D guidance of 2.4 billion to 2.6 billion is a step up on '23. And against the plethora of studies you're running, that makes perfect sense.

But I was wondering, is this the new normal? I was wondering what you could say about the anticipated levels of R&D expense beyond 2024? And finally, there's been an awful lot of deal activity in the radiopharmaceutical space of late. I'd be interested to get your thoughts on the attractiveness of that modality. Thanks so much.

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Happy to take the first question. So, as you pointed out correctly, of course, we have broadened our portfolio. We have more and more late-stage clinical trials running, and those drive the cost up to a great extent.

And going forward, we haven't given any guidance here yet for '25 or the following years. So, you've got to bear with us a little bit. But of course, late-stage clinical trials will cost some money. We will carefully look where we invest our money.

We have shown that in '23 already where we had the same sort of range at the beginning, and then we reduced costs, also reflecting the pressure that we have faced on the top line regarding the COVID revenue figures that we had to adjust during 2023. So, there is some level of insecurity. I think it's part of our job to manage our costs here. And of course, we will do that in '24 in the ongoing years.

But we will invest in the areas where we feel we create value for the company and value for the shareholders. That remains on top of our list going forward.

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And the second part of your question about attractiveness of radio [Inaudible], I would like to say, and I'm repeating myself, is that oncology is being in a transformation. And we will see this transformation ongoing in the next 10 to 15 years. And the transformation happens because they are new concepts.

And one of the new concept is targeting tumor cells, but having bystander effects. And this is what we are seeing in radio [Inaudible]. So, we have this targeting of tumor cells plus the additional bystander effect. And this is even more pronounced in the ADC field.

So, we will see really tremendous transformation in the oncology, providing us the opportunity to open up indications where we believe in the past, patients -- we can't offer patients anything. And this is offering now the opportunity to treat patients with advanced diseases, and not only with their disease, but bring in combinations and thereby ensure that even in patients with advanced disease, we really get a considerable clinical benefit.

Simon Baker -- Redburn -- Analyst

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Ellie Merle from UBS. Please go ahead.

Unknown speaker

Hi. This is Sarah on for Ellie. Thanks so much for taking our question. Could you remind us the latest thinking about when we could see data from iNeST Phase 2 randomized trial and what you're hoping to see there that would continue to give you guys confidence in the program and moving forward?

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Yeah. So, shortly, we will report iNeST data on our melanoma trial this year, latest in the second half of this year. And we expect the next update for our colorectal cancer study end of 2025.

Unknown speaker

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We will now go to our final question for today. And your final question comes from the line of Manos Mastorakis from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Manos Mastorakis -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hello. Than you. So, a quick question from us, Manos Mastorakis, Deutsche Bank. So, just wanted to know what are the first Phase 3 readouts we will see for the rest of the portfolio in 2025 or beyond? And I'm assuming nothing major in 2024? Please correct me if I'm wrong.

Thank you.

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Yeah. Thank you, Manos. So, we talked about a couple of different trials that we think could produce data in 2025 ahead of product approvals if successful. And that includes the Phase 2 randomized trial for iNeST and CRC, which were just mentioned.

And there's the potential for an interim update in the second half of 2025 or early 2026. And we've also talked about the BNT323 program in refractory -- in second and third-line endometrial cancer. So, then those initial readouts are likely to be Phase 2, but we think they could have registrational potential if the data is strong. I think, obviously, the goal by the end of this year is to start many Phase 3.

Some of those have already started, so we could have further data updates as well on the pipeline. But those are the two that I would point you to.

Manos Mastorakis -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. [Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Victoria Meissner -- Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Uğur Şahin -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ozlem Tureci -- Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer

Jens Holstein -- Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Richardson -- Chief Strategy Officer

Daina Graybosch -- Leerink Partners -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Bill Maughan -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Ivy Wang -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yaron Werber -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Etzer Darout -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Jessica Fye -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Simon Baker -- Redburn -- Analyst

Manos Mastorakis -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

More BNTX analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.