BioNTech SE to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

BioNTech will announce 2024 financial results on March 10, 2025, followed by a conference call for detailed discussions.

BioNTech SE will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 10, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties can register for the call to receive dial-in information, and a replay will be available on the company's website after the event. BioNTech is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative immunotherapy treatments for cancer and other diseases, leveraging advanced technology platforms for drug development. The company is known for its diverse portfolio, including mRNA therapies and collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

BioNTech will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, which can provide insights into the company's performance and growth potential.

The scheduled conference call and webcast will facilitate direct communication with investors and analysts, enhancing transparency and investor relations.

BioNTech's diverse pipeline of innovative therapies, including mRNA-based treatments and CAR T cells, underscores its commitment to advancing biopharmaceuticals and addressing serious diseases.

The establishment of collaborations with multiple global pharmaceutical companies highlights BioNTech's strategic partnerships and strengthens its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial metrics or expectations prior to the results announcement may raise concerns among investors about transparency and guidance.

The scheduled financial results announcement and subsequent conference call may indicate potential volatility in the stock as the market reacts to the earnings reported.

Emphasis on a "broad portfolio" without showcasing strong recent performance in product development may lead to skepticism regarding the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

FAQ

When will BioNTech announce its financial results for 2024?

BioNTech will announce its financial results on March 10, 2025.

What time is the BioNTech conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CET).

How can I access the BioNTech conference call?

To access the call, please register through the provided link and follow the instructions.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay will be available shortly after the call and archived for 30 days.

Where can I find more information about BioNTech?

You can find more information on BioNTech's official website at www.BioNTech.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BNTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BNTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 09/03, 08/30.

$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





MAINZ, Germany, February 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



--



BioNTech SE



(Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Monday, March 10, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CET) for investors, financial analysts and the general public to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.





To access the live conference call via telephone, please register via this



link



. Once registered, dial-in numbers and a PIN will be provided. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance. The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via this



link



.





Participants may also access the slides and the webcast of the conference call via the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.BioNTech.com



. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call and archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.







About BioNTech







Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.





For more information, please visit



www.BioNTech.com



.











