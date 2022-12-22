BioNTech says provided 11,500 doses of COVID vaccine to China

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.DE said on Thursday it had shipped 11,500 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to China to be administered initially to German expatriates.

Berlin on Wednesday sent its first batch of the BioNTech vaccines to China, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country.

