BioNTech says expect more data on new variant in 2 weeks

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

BioNTech, the inventor of the western world's most widely used COVID-19 vaccine, said it expects more laboratory data on a new worrying coronavirus variant detected in South Africa within two weeks to help determine whether its shot would have to be reworked.

"We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529," the company, which is in a vaccine alliance with Pfizer PFE.N, said in a statement when asked to comment.

"We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest. These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally," it added.

Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to the new variant, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

