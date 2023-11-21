News & Insights

BioNTech says European Patent Office has declared Moderna patent invalid

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 21, 2023 — 05:37 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech said on Tuesday the European Patent Office has declared as invalid an mRNA patent that has been invoked by Moderna MRNA.O in litigation about alleged an patent violation by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer PFE.N.

"We understand and welcome the European Patent Office’s decision to revoke Moderna’s European Patent 3 718 565 B1," the German biotech firm said in a statement.

"The European Patent Office’s decision is an important one as we believe that this and others of Moderna’s patents do not meet the requirements for grant and should never have been granted," it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Matthias Williams)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
