US Markets
PFE

BioNTech says EU countries that want COVID-19 shots to get them within 5 days

Contributors
John Miller Reuters
Patricia Weiss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European Union countries that want the COVID-19 vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer following its approval in the bloc will receive doses in the next five days, a BioNTech executive said on Tuesday during a news conference.

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European Union countries that want the COVID-19 vaccine made by BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE and Pfizer PFE.N following its approval in the bloc will receive doses in the next five days, a BioNTech executive said on Tuesday during a news conference.

The EU is geared up to start mass vaccinations against COVID-19 just after Christmas after the shot developed by the two companies cleared regulatory hurdles on Monday.

BioNTech Chief Business Officer Sean Marett reiterated on Monday that the companies plan to produce 50 million doses in 2020, followed by a ramp-up of manufacturing in 2021.

(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE MRNA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular