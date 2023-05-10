News & Insights

BioNTech, Roche's experimental pancreatic cancer treatment wins Nature plaudit

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

May 10, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said a personalised treatment based on messenger RNA by BioNTech 22UAy.DE was boding well for the future of fighting an extremely aggressive form of cancer after the regimen was shown to trigger a promising immune reaction in some pancreatic cancer patients.

Results of a trial in the first phase of testing on humans showed that half of the 16 trial participants, who had undergone surgery to remove their tumour, had developed T cells that can potentially recognise cancerous cells and stop them from re-emerging, Nature said in a paper on Wednesday.

