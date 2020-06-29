BioNTech raises $250 million from investors including Temasek

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O said Singapore's state investment company Temasek and other investors are injecting $250 million into the German biotech firm through a private placement.

The company, which is developing a COVID-19 vaccine, said the transaction includes the purchase of about $139 million in ordinary shares and a $112 million investment in 4-year mandatory convertible notes.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.