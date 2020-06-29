BNTX

BioNTech raises $250 million from investors including Temasek

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O said Singapore's state investment company Temasek and other investors are injecting $250 million into the German biotech firm through a private placement.

The company, which is developing a COVID-19 vaccine, said the transaction includes the purchase of about $139 million in ordinary shares and a $112 million investment in 4-year mandatory convertible notes.

