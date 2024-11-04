BioNTech Q3 Net Profit Rises; Backs FY24 Revenue Outlook Range, But At The Low End

(RTTNews) - Immunotherapy company Biopharmaceutical New Technologies or BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Monday a net profit of 198.1 million euros or 0.81 euros per share for the third quarter, up from 160.6 million euros or 0.66 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to 1.24 billion euros from 895.3 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects revenues to be at the low end of the prior guidance range of 2.5 billion to 3.1 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.