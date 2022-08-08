Markets
BNTX

BioNTech Q2 Profit Down; Backs FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German biotechnology company BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Monday that its second-quarter net profit declined to 1.67 billion euros from last year's 2.79 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 6.45 euros or $6.872, down from $10.77 euros a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenues of 3.2 billion plunged from prior year's 5.31 billion euros.

For the first half, the company's earnings and revenues increased from last year.

Further, the company reiterated BioNTech COVID-19 2022 vaccine revenue guidance of 13 billion euros to 17 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular