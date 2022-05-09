BioNTech Q1 Profit Surges; Backs FY22 COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX), a German bio-tech firm, reported Monday that its first-quarter net profit surged to 3.70 billion euros from last year's 1.13 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 14.24 euros or $15.972, up from last year's 4.39 euros.

First -quarter revenues were 6.37 billion euros, up from 2.05 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect COVID-19 vaccine revenue of 13 billion euros to 17 billion euros.

The revenue estimate reflects expected revenues related to BioNTech's share of gross profit from COVID-19 vaccine sales in the collaboration partners' territories, from direct COVID-19 vaccine sales to customers in BioNTech's territory and expected revenues generated from products manufactured by BioNTech and sold to collaboration partners.

