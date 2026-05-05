BioNTech Q1 Net Loss Widens; Backs FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Immunotherapy company Biopharmaceutical New Technologies or BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Tuesday a net loss of 531.9 million euros or 2.10 euros per share for the first quarter, wider than 415.8 million euros or 1.73 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter was 1.95 euros per share, compared to adjusted net loss of 1.79 euros per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter decreased to 118.1 million euros from 182.8 million euros in the same quarter last year, primarily driven by lower revenues of BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccines.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project revenues between 2.0 billion to 2.3 billion euros.

BioNTech also said it anticipates lower COVID-19 vaccine revenues compared to 2025, driven by declines in both the European and United States markets.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board also expect to authorize a share repurchase program of BioNTechs American Depositary Shares (ADSs), pursuant to which the Company may repurchase ADSs in the amount of up to $1.0 billion over the next twelve months.

The program is designed to enhance capital efficiency and support long-term value creation to execute BioNTechs objective to become a multi-product company by 2030.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, BNTX is trading on the Nasdaq at $96.70, down $2.65 or 2.67 percent.

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