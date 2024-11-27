BioNTech price target raised to $171.44 from $171 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst William Maughan raised the firm’s price target on BioNTech (BNTX) to $171.44 from $171 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said there are no checkpoint inhibitors currently approved for PD-L1 low and negative groups and they see this as a great strategic path towards potential accelerated approval in the indication as well as a means of gaining an edge on ‘327’s competitors.

