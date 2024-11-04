BioNTech price target lowered to $124 from $125 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on BioNTech (BNTX) to $124 from $125 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates following Pfizer’s Comirnaty results and vaccine script trends for Comirnaty, Spikevax, and mResvia.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BNTX:
- BioNTech’s Q3 2024: Strong Revenue and Oncology Progress
- BioNTech SE Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising R&D Costs
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 04, 2024
- BioNTech lowers FY24 CapEx view to EUR 300M-EUR 400M
- BioNTech reports Q3 EPS EUR 0.81 vs. EUR 0.66 last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.