BioNTech price target lowered to $124 from $125 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on BioNTech (BNTX) to $124 from $125 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates following Pfizer’s Comirnaty results and vaccine script trends for Comirnaty, Spikevax, and mResvia.

