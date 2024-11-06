BioNTech price target lowered to $122 from $132 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber lowered the firm’s price target on BioNTech (BNTX) to $122 from $132 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said results beat and guidance remained intact but the Oncology pipeline is now primary focus with multiple readouts from the mid/late-stage pipeline in Q4:24 and FY25.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.