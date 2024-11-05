BioNTech price target lowered to $122 from $132 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on BioNTech (BNTX) to $122 from $132 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted guidance remains intact and the Oncology pipeline is now the primary focus with multiple readouts from the mid/late-stage pipeline in Q4:24 and FY25.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BNTX:
- BioNTech SE Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- BNTX Earnings: BioNTech Reports Better-than-Expected Q3 Earnings, Lowers Revenue Outlook
- Morning Movers: Air Transport Services jumps following $3.1B take-private deal
- BioNTech price target lowered to $124 from $125 at JPMorgan
- BioNTech’s Q3 2024: Strong Revenue and Oncology Progress
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.