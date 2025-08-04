BioNTech Posts Narrower Loss In Q2; Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) posted a second-quarter net loss of 386.6 million euros compared to a net loss of 807.8 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 1.60 euros, compared to a loss of 3.36 euros. Revenues were 260.8 million euros, compared to 128.7 million euros, last year.

BioNTech expects revenues for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of 1.7 - 2.2 billion euros, and revenue phasing primarily concentrated in the last three to four months, driving the full year revenue figure.

As part of the agreement with BMS, BioNTech expects to receive $1.5 billion in an upfront cash payment in the current year. BioNTech expects to receive $2.0 billion in total non-contingent anniversary cash payments from 2026 through 2028.

