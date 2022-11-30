BioNTech, Poland's Ryvu To Jointly Develop Immuno-Modulatory Small Molecule Candidates

(RTTNews) - Germany's BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A., a Polish clinical-stage company developing oncology therapeutics, announced Wednesday that they have entered into a multi-target research collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize immuno-modulatory small molecule candidates.

They plan to develop several small molecule immunotherapy programs, targeting immune modulation in cancer and potentially other disease areas based on targets selected by BioNTech.

BioNTech will also receive a global, exclusive license to develop and commercialize Ryvu's STING agonist portfolio as standalone small molecules.

Under the deal terms, BioNTech will pay Ryvu 40 million euros, comprised of a 20 million euros upfront payment and an equity investment of 20 million euros, as well as research funding.

BioNTech will fund all discovery, research and development activities, including Ryvu's discovery and research activities under the multi-target research collaboration.

Ryvu will be eligible to receive success-based development, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments, as well as low single-digit royalties on the annual net sales of any products that are successfully commercialized under the collaboration.

Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BioNTech, said, "Small molecules targeting novel immune signaling pathways have a great potential to increase the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies. The collaboration with Ryvu provides us with the opportunity to complement our immunotherapy pipeline with a portfolio of potent immunomodulatory molecules."

