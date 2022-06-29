BioNTech, Pfizer to starting testing universal coronavirus vaccine in H2

June 29 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech 22UAy.DE, Pfizer's PFE.N partner in COVID-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans of next-generation shots that protect against a wide variety of coronaviruses in the second half of the year.

Their experimental work on shots that go beyond the current approach include T-cell enhancing shots, designed to primarily protect against severe disease if the virus becomes more dangerous, and pan-coronavirus shots that protect against the broader family of viruses and its mutations.

The two partners, makers of the Western world's most widely used COVID-19 shot, are currently discussing with regulators enhanced versions of their established shot to better protect against the Omicron variant and its sublineages.

ANALYSIS-The next COVID booster shots will likely be updated for Omicron

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.