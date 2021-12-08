BioNTech, Pfizer say test shows 3 doses of vaccine neutralise Omicron

Dec 8 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O and Pfizer PFE.N said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to generate a neutralising effect against the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test.

In the first official statement from vaccine manufacturers on the likely efficacy of their shot against Omicron, BioNTech and Pfizer said in a joint statement that two vaccine doses resulted in significantly lower neutralising antibodies but that a third dose of their vaccine increased the neutralising antibodies by a factor of 25.

They added that, if needed, they can deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)

