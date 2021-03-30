US Markets
BioNTech-Pfizer raise 2021 vaccine output goal to 2.5 bln doses

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer PFE.N expect to increase manufacturing capacity of their COVID-19 vaccine to 2.5 billion doses by the end of 2021, after bringing a new German facility on stream.

Pfizer previously said the two partners would likely produce between 2.3 billion and 2.4 billion doses this year.

BioNTech also cited an expansion of the pair's network of third-party manufacturers and suppliers as a driver behind the larger volumes.

"Additional measures and discussions with potential partners to further expand the manufacturing capacity and network are ongoing," it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)

