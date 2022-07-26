BioNTech, Pfizer ask U.S. court for clearance over patent dispute with CureVac

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker Biontech 22UAy.DE said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer PFE.N have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeking a judgment that they did not infringe U.S. patents held by rival CureVac 5CV.DE.

CureVac earlier this month filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology and did not rule out further legal action against BioNTech's partner Pfizer or rival mRNA vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

