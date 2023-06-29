News & Insights

BioNTech, OncoC4 start late-stage lung cancer drug trial

June 29, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - BioNTech 22UAy.DE and its U.S. partner OncoC4 Inc say they have started a late-stage study of their lung cancer immunotherapy candidate as the German COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to advance its traditional focus on oncology drug development.

The Phase III trial, which can potentially lead to a regulatory filing, will enrol about 600 patients, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

It will seek to show a benefit for people suffering from metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, which has progressed despite treatment with so-called checkpoint inhibitor drugs such as Merck & Co's MRK.N Keytruda.

Earlier this month, a mid-stage trial showed that the drug candidate known as gotistobart shrunk tumours in close to 30% of study participants.

