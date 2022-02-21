BioNTech, Medigene Collaborate To Advance T Cell Receptor Immunotherapies Against Cancer

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK) said that they have reached a multi-target research collaboration to develop T cell receptor or TCR based immunotherapies against cancer. The initial term of the collaboration is three years.

Medigene will contribute its proprietary TCR discovery platform for the development of TCRs against multiple solid tumor targets nominated by BioNTech.

BioNTech will buy Medigene's next generation preclinical TCR program, which combines TCR-4 of Medigene's MDG10XX program targeting PRAME with Medigene's proprietary PD1-41BB switch receptor technology.

BioNTech will also obtain the exclusive option to acquire additional existing TCRs in Medigene's discovery pipeline and will receive licenses to the company's PD1-41BB switch receptor and precision pairing library. It has the potential to augment TCR cell therapy efficacy and can be applied to all BioNTech cell therapy programs.

As per the terms of the deal, Medigene will receive 26 million euros upfront, as well as research funding for the period of the collaboration. BioNTech will be responsible for global development and hold exclusive worldwide commercialization rights on all TCR therapies resulting from this research collaboration.

Medigene will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments up to a triple digit million euros amount per program in addition to tiered deferred option payments on global net sales for products based on TCRs arising from the collaboration and royalties on products utilizing at least one of the licensed technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.